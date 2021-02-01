Greater Lansing Community loses a pioneer in education and civil rights

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Lansing community loses a legend. Olivia Letts passed away today at the age of 93. She was a trailblazer, admired and respected by many. Olivia was the first black teacher hired by the Lansing School District in 1951. She later became the principal at Post Oak Elementary School in 1961.

She was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2016. Letts spent her life as an advocate for education, community service and civil rights. The Letts Community Center is named after her and her husband Richard “Dick” Letts. Her smile and kind gentle spirit will be missed by many.