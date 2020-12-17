Greater Lansing Food Bank to hold a drive-through food distribution event

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Beginning at 3:00 PM today, registration will open for a drive-through food distribution event being held by the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

This event is part of a free program that is meant to give food to those that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Distribution of food is from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM at University Lutheran Church, located at 1020 S Harrison Rd.

Residents living in East Lansing, Okemos, and Haslett are allowed to participate. Anyone wishing to apricate is asked to bring a valid ID or a piece of mail with your address on it.

Upon arrival to the event, all participants are asked to stray in their vehicle, and be sure to have available room in your car for a staff member to place food items.

If you want to learn more about this event, you can click the link here or go to the Seen on 6 section of this website.