‘Greatest Generation Day’ vintage planes flyover Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Wednesday marked 75 years since the end of the World War II. To honor the day and those who served, vintage airplanes flew from Ypsilanti, to Lansing and Grand Rapids, and other cities along the way. It was part of the ‘Greatest Generation Day.’

“It’s not often you get to see a War World II bird fly over,” said Ted O’Dell, who came to the Capitol building to watch the flyover.

Others came to remember and honor their loved ones who served in WWII.

“My great grandpa played a huge part in WWII so that’s why I wanted to come out and support, he worked with the team and found one of the German code books and then tried to crack that code,” said Mei Hauenstein, the great granddaughter of Ralph Hauenstein.

Ralph Hauenstein, was also essential in planning the Normandy Landings, also known as D-Day.

“Every time I hear more stories about him from my dad it’s like I’m meeting him all over again because I didn’t get to talk to him that much when he was passing away so it’s great that I get to learn more about him,” said Mei Hauenstein.

The planes weren’t the only vintage things downtown today, antique cars also were lined up the street in front of the Capitol.

“Kind of gives you a better idea of what great grandma and grandpa lived with you know,” said O’dell, who is also the president of the Central Michigan T club, a club for Model T owners.

From the streets to the skies, everyone could remember and honor those who served.

“I’m glad they did it and I hope they do it again next year,” said O’Dell.