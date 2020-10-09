Guns allowed at the Capitol? The discussion continues after the plot to attack Capitol building

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today, the Attorney General announced that 13 men have been arrested after planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Seven men were arrested in charged after planning to kidnap the Governor, target law enforcement officers and bomb the Capitol building.

The discussion of guns being allowed in the Capitol has been brought back to the table.

Joan Bauer, a member of the Michigan State Capitol Commission says the plot these men created is concerning. “We have to deal with the issue of guns in the capitol,” Bauer added.

Joan says she’s hoping the Legislature will vote to ban guns, but if they don’t she will be encouraging the Michigan State Capitol Commission to vote on it, since they have the power to do so.

After protestors came fully armed into the Capitol back in April, there has been more conversation of guns in the Capitol.

“I just don’t know what it’s going to take this seriously, for them to prioritize our safety in that building,” said Anthony, “is it going to take them pulling the trigger for someone to be taken seriously?”

Anthony says guns at the Capitol should have been banned months ago.

“Maybe this is the tipping point but I’m insulted that it had to take this and I have to keep telling people that it’s not a matter of ‘if’ something happens, its a matter of ‘when” said Anthony.

State Representative Graham Filler says gun ban or not, people who want to do harm, will find a way.

“Crazy people who want to storm a building don’t care if the building has a gun ban, they’ve decided that they’re going to act on their criminal,” said Filler.

Filler says he doesn’t think this will change the conversation about guns in the Capitol, but did say that some people have been extreme.

“I do think that the image of the individual with the AR-15 and the flak jacket I think that individual should not have taken a long gun into the Capitol and looked like he was going to war, I think that was stupid and unhelpful and there’s no reason to be carrying a firearm to that extent,” said Filler.

After looking into the last shooting at happen at the Capitol, the last one reported was in 1997.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission is set to have a meeting on Monday, but there is no word on if there will be a vote or not.