Heading to a movie theater? Here’s what changes you might see

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new executive orders allowing for movie theaters, roller rinks, bowling alleys and more to reopen on October 9th.

Tim Dilts with NCG Cinemas says this has been a long time coming…. and a long six months.

“The movie going experience has been part of something that we do every single day and to have that striped from us for six months, it’s been a void we didn’t know how to fill,” said Dilts.

Seating will also be limiting for movie goers.

“We will block off every other row, and then some of our theaters have reserved seating so we can block off what seats people can choose from,” said Dilts.

If you’re a movie theater popcorn fan, you can still get your fix, but the rest of the concessions menu will also look different.

“We’re going to operate on a reduced concession than usual so there’ll just be popcorn, candy, soft drinks and frozen drinks then we’ll phase things back in,” said Dilts.

Masks, social distancing and more requirements are mandatory, and Dilts says they’re just happy to be open.

“We want to make this a success for everybody, for our customers, for our employees that it’s a safe atmosphere that people can kind of get away for a little bit and take kind of a two hour vacation and get away from the craziness right now,” said Dilts.

Click here for Executive Order 2020-184

Click here for Executive Order 2020-183