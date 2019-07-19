Heat forces people to change or cancel events

Forecasts of temperatures in the 90’s and heat indexes in the 100’s have forced people to change or cancel events scheduled for Friday.

Rides at the Ionia Free Fair won’t start until 4 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. because of the extreme temperatures. Organizers made the announcement in a Facebook post:

In Jackson, the Parks and Recreation Department cancelled its Summer Playground Experience at all three locations to make sure kids and workers stay safe.

And in Lansing, preservation work at the headstones of some of Lansing’s first residents was also delayed. Someone was supposed to help restore the monuments belonging to Lansing’s first family: Jacob Cooley, his wife Lucy, and their daughter Adelia.

The work was supposed to start on Wednesday and take place Thursday, as well. It will now take place on Monday, when temperatures are expected to fall back into the 80’s.

