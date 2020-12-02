Holiday shoppers warned to watch out for delivery scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Amid record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday e-shopping, Check Point Researchers urge holiday shoppers anticipating package deliveries to watch out for delivery scams. Hackers are impersonating Amazon, DHL and FedEx, by sending “Track your Shipment” or “Delivery Issue” emails to trick holiday shoppers into giving up their personal details for financial fraud.

Key Highlights from the Report

440% global increase in shipping related phishing emails in November, compared to October

427% increase in delivery phishing emails in USA

Amazon is the most imitated brand in USA, where 65% of delivery phishing emails are fake Amazon emails

To help users stay protected against phishing scams, here are 6 tips: