How are you spending Halloween? Local families chime in

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Halloween is a few weeks away, but there are conflicting thoughts on how to celebrate the holiday during the pandemic.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns against traditional activities like trick or treating and trunk or treating. Many local counties and city officials are leaving the decision up to families.

Melik Brown, owner and founder of Lansing Made says his family will participate in Lansing’s drive-thru Halloween event. Other families say they are foregoing trick or treating and having a family day instead.