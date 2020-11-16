“I think it’s going to be a little easier this time around” Restaurants prepare to close indoor dining

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today that casinos, movie theaters, in-person learning and indoor dining services must close for three weeks.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants will now have to rely on outdoor services, carry out and delivery.

6 News got the chance to speak with Marco Leon, one of the owners of the family-owned restaurants Acapulco Mexican Grill. He says he did expect this announcement to happen again eventually.

“It was a bitter-sweet moment just because business wise it does hurt us a little bit but I also feel happy because safety is always first,” Leon added.

He says already going through this once, this time around should be smoother.

“I think it’s going to be a little easier this time around since we already went through it here in our Frandor location we do have more things that can help the business like delivery and people know us more from this location, in our new location it might be a little more difficult because we’ve only been in business a month,” said Leon.