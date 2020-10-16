Ingham County Clerk and Sheriff help prospective voters- in jail.

Ingham County (WLNS)–Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum and Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth have teamed up in an effort to register some prospective voters- who are currently being housed at the Ingham County jail.

The thought of those behind bars being able to vote could seem odd- but in some cases it is legal. Monday evening those being housed in Ingham County Jail will have the opportunity to register to vote.

“Those people that find themselves incarcerated during an election- as long as they’re not serving time or a sentence on a charge- they’re allowed to vote,” said Sheriff Wrigglesworth.

In the state of Michigan, anyone being housed at a jail awaiting trial or sentencing is still eligible to vote.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum feels it’s a right everyone should exercise, “we want to make sure that all qualified registered voters are afforded the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. And to have their voice heard.”

The process is simple and beneficial-while it will be a bit different this year with COVID19, it is still something both Wrigglesworth and Byrum say is necessary.

“We will have proper PPE utilized- it’ll be a little different, but still with the same goal,” said Byrum.