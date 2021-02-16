Ingham County Clerks Office closed due to weather

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ingham County, Mich (WLNS) — Due to the ongoing winter storms around the state, The Ingham County Clerks Offices located at 341 S. Jefferson Street in Mason and at 313 W. Kalamazoo will be closed for the.

According to Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, offices are closed at the suggestion of the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The Office has remained closed to the public, but for those with appointments scheduled at the Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse in Lansing, a rescheduling email has been sent with new appointment details.

Normal office hours are expected to resume Wednesday.