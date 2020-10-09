Ingham County Health Department offering free flu shots

Ingham County, Mich (WLNS) – On October 10th, the Ingham County Health Department will host a free drive-through flu clinic to not only stop the spread of the flu but help frontline workers already dealing with Covid-19.

Health officials say the flu vaccine offers the best protection against the illness. Between 12 and 4pm on October 10th, drive through patients and passengers at least 11 years old, can drive into the parking lot of the Human Services building located at 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing and get vaccinated.

During the drive trough clinic, people are advised to stay in their vehicles the entire time. For those unable to do a drive-through option, a walk-up vaccination will be available.