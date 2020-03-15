Ingham County orders bars, restaurants to cut occupancy in half

Your favorite Ingham County restaurant will be a little crowded next time you visit.

That’s if you can get a table.

That’s after the Ingham County Health Department ordered all bars and restaurants to limit their occupancy to half of what it normally allows. It’s another step the department is taking to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Ingham County Health Director Linda Vail made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

The moves may have been prompted by pictures and videos of long lines outside of East Lansing bars, where students (unburdened by in person classes) got a jump start on the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Vail says the move will create the “social distancing” needed to help “flatten the curve” of the number of people affected by the disease.

New York city and Oakland County have taken similar measures.

“We must take strong and pro-active action at this time,” she said.

The Michigan Restaurant Association says it supports the move. While president and CEO Justin Winslow says it’s rare for him to support restrictions on the industry, he understands that a reduction of business now beats a possible shutdown of business later, as has been done in other countries.

“We are in a once in a multi-generational pandemic,” he said.

The restaurant group encouraged people to order at restaurants and use take out and delivery services to help keep business afloat.

The group represents some 18,000 restaurants and other establishments across the state. The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association also backed the plan.