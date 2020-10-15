Ionia County Sheriff’s office report one dead in an accident

IONIA COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – A 27-year-old woman is dead, following a single-car crash Wednesday night.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an accident that occurred on Sayles Road just west of Whites Bridge Road in Keene Township, shortly before 10 PM.

A 27-year old woman from Saranac and a 26-year old male from Fenwick were traveling from were traveling westbound on Sayles Road, just west of Whites Bridge Road, at a high rate of speed.

The woman lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned several times.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and was killed in the crash, while the male suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Neither the Driver or the passenger were wearing a seat belt, and Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

It remains under investigation.