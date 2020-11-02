Is it constitutional for President Trump to contest election results? We ask an expert

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) President Trump has been very vocal in the past few months about not trusting this years election results because of absentee voting, but is it constitutional for the President to contest election results? According to an expert on constitutional law, yes!

Michael McDaniel an Associate Dean at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, says a two-month time frame to sort out election disputes were incorporated in the Constitution back in 1800s. But not everything the President has hinted towards doing is constitutional.

According to AXIOS, the President plans to claim an early victory tomorrow night, because many of his supporters are expected to vote on election day, opposed to absentee, and absentee ballots take longer to count. According to McDaniel, that unconstitutional.

President Trump has since denied the claims, but as early as yesterday, he said during a rally he has attorneys ready to go for election night, casting more doubt on the election process.

“When the President makes statements about contesting the election or whether he will accept the election results before anything is known that diminishes peoples confidence in the electoral process, and that’s of great concern to me.”

All lawsuits and disputes stemming from this years election results must be settled by January 20th according to the constitution because that is inauguration day.