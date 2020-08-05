IT’S A TIE: Township supervisor spot could be decided by drawing

A three-way race for the Onondaga Township Supervisor job is now a two-way race.

That’s after two of the Republican candidates for the job ended up with the same number of votes on Primary Night.

Phil Hutchison and Rhiannon Schindewolf-DeShais each got 175 votes – or 36.6% of the vote. Ray Moore finished third in 128.

According to the township’s website, Schindewolf-DeShais is the current township treasurer. The Ingham Intermediate School District’s website says she works there as an administrative assistant.

According to Hutchison’s Facebook page, the Springport native is self-employed.

State law says ties should be decided by the candidates drawing from slips of paper – one that says “elected” and another that says “not elected”.

The winner will very likely replace Supervisor Steve Dwight, as no Democrats filed for the office. That means the winner will run unopposed in November.

6 News will reach out to both candidates to ask about a potential recount. The results are unofficial until they are certified by the county.