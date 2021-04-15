“It’s on Us” Week of Action at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The “It’s on Us” Week of Action is being held April 12-17th.

In previous years, the events have usually been held in person. From information booths, to candle light vigils and even marches, the week of action consists of daily events to raise awareness about sexual assault.

This year, many of the events are virtual including a question and answer with a panel consisting of officials with the Michigan State University police department, health care workers with the MSU Sexual Assault Healthcare Program and more.

Many questions tonight surrounded the topic of gender based violence. “As forensic nurses we give compassionate patient center care to everyone regardless of their gender, sex assigned at birth or your race,” said Danielle Fenton, a nurse examiner at the MSU Sexual Assault Healthcare Program.

Officials with the MSUPD said that when it comes to transgender individuals reporting sexual assault, a person does not have to disclose their birth name and instead can use the name they prefer.

These events aren’t just for survivors though, members of tonight’s panel encouraged the public to learn about resources for sexual assault and how they could help a survivor.

“How somebody responds once they’ve disclosed can determine whether or not someone will depend PTSD, you’re response to a survivor when they did disclose to you is one of the most important factors in their healing,” said Lauren Henfling, a coordinator for the MSU Sexual Assault Response Team.

The week of actions continues, to see more events happening through Saturday, you can click here.