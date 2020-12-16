Jackson area students exposed to explicit video during class zoom session

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PARMA, Mich. (WLNS)– The Western School District is investigating a hack into a Zoom class earlier today, after an unknown person was let into the class and was showing an explicit video to a 6th grade class.

According to Superintendent, Mike Smajda, the 6th grade teacher was admitting students into the classroom a few minutes before the class was set to begin, that’s when a video began playing. Smajda believes the video was showing two people engaging in sexual intercourse. He added that the teacher was made aware of the video when a student pointed out that the video was there.

The teacher quickly ended the Zoom call.

According to the district there were approximately 15 students logged into the class and the video was only showing for a few seconds.

At this time it is not believed a student was showing the video, but it’s possible the link was shared outside of the classroom.

According to officials the incident is still under investigation, and they’re looking into protocols to avoid something like this in the future.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated.