Jackson program fights back against opioid epidemic

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A new program in Jackson is kicking off today to fight back against the opioid epidemic in a unique way.

While you might not expect to see an injection needle in a park, the Jackson mayor says it’s actually pretty common.

That’s why a new program is working to stop this problem for good.

“For some people it sounds a little backwards the way that we do it, but the statistics across the country for other places that practice harm reduction have actually seen that this fulfills the mission we’re on board with,” said Jamin Bradley, one of the co-founders of JXN Harm Reduction.

JXN Harm Reduction provides safe disposal of dirty injection needles while giving people clean ones in return.

They also give out Narcan for those working to get clean.

“By no means are we like endorsing drug use, but we know addiction is not as simple as hey we’re telling you to stop so you’re going to stop, it doesn’t work like that,” said Bradley.

Bradley says the goal is to save lives, prevent disease, and promote recovery.

“The people who have been affected by this, they don’t see it as something bad, they see it as something good, something that could have helped the people that they’re touched by,” said Bradley.

Jackson mayor Derek Dobies says the opioid epidemic hits the city hard and he stands behind the program.

“I think the intent on passing out those clean needles is to have a designated space where users can drop off their needles, so they’re not being left on our playgrounds and on our streets,” said Dobies.

For those who are afraid of being judged:

“If you’re dealing with drug addiction and you’re afraid that you’re going to be judged, we started this because we’re not here to judge you, we’re here to help you,” said Bradley.

For more information about JXN Harm Reduction, click here.