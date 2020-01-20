‘Jazz: Spirituals, Prayer& Protest’ concert at MSU honors Martin Luther King Jr.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State University college of music held their ‘Jazz: Spirituals, Prayer& Protest’ Concert at the Fairchild Theatre.

The concert was put on at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. today and is free to the public.

The university-wide day of celebration theme follows Maya Angelou’s inspiring poem “Still I Rise.”

The message of the concert was to reflect on Martin Luther King Junior and how he impacted how we live today.

“It’s important that we all remember that we have to contribute that what are we doing as artists and as human beings each day, how are we carrying this message forward, how are we being the change that did so much for us in the 60s with Dr. King, how are we realizing that now in 2020, how are we helping our brothers and sisters out here as we move forward in life,” Michael Dease.