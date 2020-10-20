Jill Biden and Eric Trump campaign in Michigan today

Mich. (WLNS)–Today the son of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump – and the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden will be traveling through Michigan for campaign events.

Eric Trump will hold two “Make America Great Again Rally’s,” sharing the campaign’s agenda with Michiganders, one of which is right here in Lansing at Schlegel Sand and Gravel at 1:30 PM this afternoon.

Following that he will then be holding a second rally at Darling Farms in Willis Michigan at 5:30 PM this evening.

On the other side of the state, Jill Biden will be hosting events in Detroit, Madison Heights, Dearborn, and Saginaw. She will meet with local food activists, a women’s volunteer canvass, and participate in a voter mobilization event.

As election day gets closer, campaign events are expected to continue across the country.