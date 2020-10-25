Joe Biden leads Presidential race in updated Michigan poll

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) According to EPIC-MRA, democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in recent Michigan poll.

The poll asked 600 Michiganders if the election was held today who they would vote for, 39% say they would vote for President Donald Trump. 48% say they would vote for former vice president Joe Biden. 13% refused to say, or voted for a third party.

In the poll, 58% of people polled said they are very certain they will participate in this years election, the other 38% say they already voted.

Finally, 42% of participants say they will cast their vote in-person on election day and 57% say they already cast their vote absentee, or are certain they will.

The EPIC-MRA poll took place between Oct. 15-19. It has a margin of error plus or minus 4%.