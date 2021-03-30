Jolly Rd. set for new road construction project

Lansing, Mich (WLNS)- Road construction season here in Michigan is upon us and the city of Lansing is adding a new project to the list.

The Jolly Road railroad tracks between Aurelius Road and Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed for road reconstruction starting Tuesday, April 6th.

The road will be closed at the railroad tracks, but detours will be posted for both eastbound and westbound Jolly Road traffic. Detours are as follows:

Eastbound Jolly Road Detour (at Pennsylvania Avenue):

North to Cavanaugh Road

East on Cavanaugh Road to Aurelius Road

South back to Jolly Road

Westbound Jolly Road Detour (at Aurelius Road):

North to Cavanaugh Road

West on Cavanaugh Road to Pennsylvania Avenue

North back to Jolly Road

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, April 9, 2021.