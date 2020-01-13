Kids sell hot chocolate to raise money for teacher

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On a cold winter day, hot chocolate can be exactly what you need, but a group of kids are hoping it can help someone in need.

A group of neighborhood kids in Lansing decided to raise money selling hot chocolate for a good cause.

The group shoveled neighbors driveways as a kind gesture then went inside for hot chocolate. That’s where they got the idea to sell it and raise money for their gym teacher. One parent says he is struggling with an illness.

“We decided to help him because he used to be our gym teacher and he used to do a lot for us, and just like did a lot for us, and we decided that we thought it’d be a good idea to help because he has like he has a baby and we want him to have time with the baby and like get to live a long life,” said Zyon Jennings.

After just a few hours of sales, the kids raised more than $100.