Lansing center opens free career clothes closet

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing group is working to uplift and empower their community during the COVID-19 pandemic and they are doing this by opening up a free career clothes closet.

The LMTS outreach center can be found off of Holmes Road and right now they are still asking for and collecting donations.

The center does have a closet of women’s clothes ready to go, but they are looking for people to donate clothes to help the men.

The coordinator said as Lansing continues to grow, with amazon and a new hospital coming to town,

they want to help those applying to these places and other jobs especially during this pandemic.

LMTS outreach coordinator Joy Gleason said, “It is a great opportunity to be able to help people particularly in these unprecedented times that people may be switching careers, doing things that they’ve never done before.”

You can donate or pick out clothes that are free or gently used on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The hours are from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.