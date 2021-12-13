Lansing City Council approves first part of tax breaks for GM battery plant

FILE – A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020. General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S. The companies’ plans were revealed in documents posted on the city’s website Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing City Council voted to approve the first part of a plan that would allow a General Motors electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Delta Township.

Council members along with the Delta Township board supported the first parts of a local tax incentive package for the project.

A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC will build the factory. The plans were revealed in documents detailing a “Renaissance Zone” program.

The factory would begin operating in 2025, starting with 750 workers.

Plans on the City of Lansing’s website say that the plant will cost as much as $2.5 billion and will eventually employ up to 1,700 employees.

GM would not comment specifically on the plant’s location, but said it was developing business cases “for potential future investments in Michigan.” The company said it is discussing incentives with local officials.

There is still one more tax break the Lansing council will vote on.