Lansing Common moves up the standings with win over BiH Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Originally, Lansing Common FC planned on hosting ‘Pride Night’ for its match with BiH Grand Rapids on the final Saturday in June. However, Mother Nature had other plans.

The severe weather that swept through Mid-Michigan caused the club to postpone kickoff from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., thus resulting in ‘Pride Night’ being pushed back to a home match later in the season.

As for the match, BiH Grand Rapids scored the first and final goal of the game, but the Robins scored three in between to take a 3-2 win over their Midwest Premier League rival. With the win, LCFC (4-1-1) picks up three points and moves into a third-place tie in the East Division with BiH Grand Rapids.

After GR’s Chris Mendez scored the first goal of the game, in the 12th minute, LCFC was quick to answer. The Robins were given a corner kick and Noah Canlas’ foot found the head of Aidan O’Connor to draw the Robins even at one, in the 14th minute.

“It was nice to keep our head back and get one right back. That was really important,” LCFC captain and East Lansing alum, Julian Birge said. “Aidan’s huge, he’s a monster in there, so you just put it up and he just buried it.”

At halftime the match was tied at one, then 11 minutes into the second half Kyle Scott put the Robins on top. Fast forward to the 77th minute, the Robins were given another corner kick and Canlas found another one of his teammates’ heads. This time it was Birge who struck goal to put LCFC up 3-1.

“Getting three goals is really big. We’re capable of scoring that many, and we didn’t score as many last week, so it was nice to get back on the board a few times,” Birge said.

LCFC returns to action on Thursday, July 1 for a road friendly against Fort Wayne FC. The Robins’ next home match will be Sunday, July 4 against first place Detroit City FC U23.