Lansing Diocese cancels Mass, other events due to Coronavirus

The Diocese of Lansing has cancelled all public Masses, events, and other gatherings for the next three weeks because of concerns about the Coronavirus.

The cancellations start tomorrow and continue through the Wednesday of Holy Week, which is April 8th.

Bishop Earl Boyea made the decision “out of deep concern for the health of all our folks especially our elders, and with due deference to medical and government authorities” he said in a letter.

The Bishop said that baptisms, marriages, and funerals could continue, but only with immediate family members.

Churches will also remain open for private prayer. Priests can also offer daily private Masses.

Boyea also asked that families continue to pray together on Sundays.