Lansing Mayor Andy Schor delivers third State of the City address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Mayor Andy Schor gave his third State of the City address tonight.

“We have no plans to slow down in our third year,”

“I am excited that in 2020, we will have 277 units of New housing in downtown Lansing alone”

“Our pothole crews responded to 2,542 pothole complaints, an increase of 24 percent over 2018”

“The city of Lansing will work on empowering our residents, building wealth and ensuring the services they need while working with existing community area partners in this area”

“When you run into someone with mental health issues, you don’t want to put them in jail, it doesn’t make any sense, it’s not efficient to the tax payers, it doesn’t make sense to the person, you want to help and you have to have systems and you have different groups that are doing things their own way and we want to put them all together at the table,” said Schor.