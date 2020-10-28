Lansing Police and Fire Department host Halloween Trunk or Treat drive-thru

LANSING MICH. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police and Fire Department will be hosting a Trunk or Treat drive-thru event for Halloween this year.

While a lot is changing this year with COVID-19, the departments and local donors want to make sure the community of little ghosts, goblins, and princesses still get something sweet this holiday.

The event that was posted to the department’s Facebook page will take place on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 PM. All participants are being asked to wear proper face coverings when driving thru- and all department members will be socially distant with masks and gloves throughout the event.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued guidance on how to safely celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tips for all groups include staying home if you are sick; maintaining social distancing of at least six feet; wearing a cloth mask that covers both the mouth and nose; and washing hands often or frequently using hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.