Lansing police chief Daryl Green works to bridge the gap between Black people and the police

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked new outrage and a new call for justice to end police brutality in communities of color. But the strained relationship between black people and law enforcement goes back for generations.

Lansing’s first African American police chief Daryl Green says mending that relationship was the main reason he wanted to join the force.

“I wanted to make a difference,” says chief Green.

But in 1997, when he became an officer for the Lansing Police Department, he quickly learned you’re still black, before you’re blue.

“I had a bachelor’s degree I was a Veteran and I still got questioned by many of the officers and felt belittled and I was asked, how did you get the job?”

It wasn’t just Green who felt belittled or treated differently. In the early 2000s several officers of color filed racial discrimination complaints. Saying they experienced racism inside the department, and saw people of color treated differently in the public.

Seven officers, coined the LPD 7, sued and settled out of court. Green did not, he stayed.

“I knew that there were going to be other African American officers coming up behind me, so I took it as an opportunity to change the department.”

Chief Green isn’t only changing the Lansing department. Rising in the ranks has allowed him to travel around the Country and sit at tables with other chiefs and sheriffs to teach empathy.

Green admits they don’t always listen, and he was candid in a press conference last Monday about the fear he has for his own family.

“There are some 18,000 police departments across the Country and almost every single one of them has different policies and procedures…Guess what my sons they travel all over the country I think about them this is a serious matter.”

But Green believes children are the future, so the LPD is putting an emphasis on mentoring kids and building trust in the community that he hopes, will last for generations to come.

For the full interview click here.