Lansing Police seek to identify people from protest-turned-riot

Police are asking the public to help identify people who were around in a protest-turned-riot on May 31st in downtown Lansing.

Protesters shattered windows, set fires, and did other damage to the downtown after a day long march prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died at the hands of police.

The request to help identify people follows last week’s request for people to submit their pictures and videos to the department.

The Lansing Police Department posted the pictures of people they hope to identify on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information can get in touch with the police at 517-483-4600. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.