Less than 2,000 MSU students expected to move into the dorms this weekend

A face mask on the Sparty statue inside the the Michigan State University Student Union is seen on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Students at Michigan universities are receiving emails from their schools welcoming them back for the fall, but a cloud of concern is hovering because of the coronavirus pandemic. To go online or to come in person has been the debate, but since Michigan State University announced Tuesday it will go online for the next semester, the debate is reaching a fever pitch. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is expected to welcome students back to live on campus for the upcoming fall semester beginning this weekend. Things will look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sun. Aug. 31 and Mon. Sept 1, students can start moving into the dorms. According to the university website, move-in times are scheduled and limited across the buildings.

Students and their families will be given a 30-minute time limit. A goal for the university is to have social distancing and avoid congestion.

During a normal school year, MSU has room to house around 14,500 students in on-campus housing. Due to the pandemic, new restrictions by the university were put in place and now, less than 2,000 students will be moving in.

Those students who will be moving into the dorms had to fill out an application and tell the university why they needed to stay on campus.

A university spokesperson said the students who were selected to live on campus are students with extraordinary circumstances.

Earlier this month MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. asked undergraduate students who planned to live in MSU residence halls this fall to stay home. He asked them to continue their education with MSU remotely.