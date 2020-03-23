“Let’s be clear: lives are at stake”: Sloktin supports “stay at home” order

Rep. Elissa Slotkin says she supports an order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer for people to stay at home for the next three weeks while the Coronavirus plays out.

Whitmer made the order Monday morning.

“Let’s be clear: lives are at stake,” Slotkin said in a press release.

Slotkin, a Democrat, represents all of Ingham and Livingston counties and part of Oakland.

” The rapid spread of the virus and the strain it is placing on our health care system requires strong, clear action,” she said.

But Slotkin said the effect of the order was not lost on her.

” There is no doubt this decision will affect small business and workers,” she said, “which is why I’m calling on House and Senate leadership to work in a bipartisan manner to advance legislation that promotes economic recovery and gets help to the working families and small businesses that need it most.”

Slotkin is also calling on her constituents to donate gloves, masks, and other supplies to help health care workers stay safe while treating others with the virus.