Walmart takes big steps, announcing it will stop selling short-barrel rifle and hand-gun ammunition.
The U.S. grocery store Kroger has also announced they do not want customers carrying weapons in their store.
After mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton and Odessa Texas.
Walmart and Kroger want to make a change.
Some people in Lansing say, it’s step in the right direction.
“For the life of me I just can’t imagine anybody wanting to carry a gun into the grocery store, or church, or school or any place else.” said Bob Dziatczak, not a gun owner.
Others say, it goes too far.
“I don’t think its right to ban guns from places like this, because either way its not the people that are carrying their guns legally. Its people who have mental illnesses and stuff like that, that shouldn’t have them.” said Jerry Shorkey, gun owner.
Walmart released a statement Tuesday, saying it will stop selling handgun ammunition until they run out of stock.
Some customers who aren’t gun owners say, the retailer should continue to sell ammunition.
“I think they should sell it as much as they could because it brings in the business and brings in the people that own guns.” said James Sessions, believes Walmart should not stop selling ammunition.
What does this mean for police?
While Michigan is an open carry state, private businesses can dictate what you bring into their store.
“If they don;t allow firearms into the business and you walk into a business, and they don’t want you there. It’s like trespassing, they will ask you to leave and if you don’t leave. We get the call..you either leave or we called for trespassing.” said Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, Ingham County.
Walmart also said it will stop selling handguns in the state of Alaska, the only state where the retailer does currently sell them.
Officials say they hope this will help prevent events like mass shootings in Texas and Ohio from happening again.
Major retailers make major changes in an effort to reduce gun violence
