Major retailers make major changes in an effort to reduce gun violence

The lock down has been lifted for Ionia Public Schools and tomorrow students are expected to be back in the classroom.

The superintendent tells us classes were cancelled after the state police received an anonymous tip from the 'Ok 2 Say' app over the weekend.

The tip said a bomb was placed in a locker.

After spending 3 hours searching the halls, the state police k-9 units found no sign of a bomb or any other dangerous materials.

A lot of people were asking, why wait until today to search the school?

"The bigger issue had to do with dogs, with the bridge walk yesterday a lot of the k-9 units were assigned to that. Given it was the holiday weekend it made it a little bit more difficult." said Ron Wilson, Superintendent.

The Michigan State Police are still looking for the person who made the anonymous tip.

Officers will be at the high school tomorrow, to help students feel safe.