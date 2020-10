Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP) A couple in Kalamazoo hit the lottery when they discovered their $5 estate sale find could be worth thousands!

Five years ago, the couple purchased a tube of what they thought were old movie posters. Turns out it was a 8×13 ft. lithograph of the world.

The map has not been officially appraised, but world renowned British auction charities value a very similar map at $22,000.

The couple says the “hidden treasure” sat in their basement unopened for five years.