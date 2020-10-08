Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joining discussions on voting

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be joining two virtual discussions. One on the upcoming election and the other on voting reform.

Benson will be joining a national press call to highlight voting reforms here in Michigan at 2pm involving the historic 2018 “Promote the Vote” referendum in Michigan.

At 5pm she’ll be joining a webinar organized by the National Council of Jewish Women in Michigan to discuss the steps being taken to ensure the safety of November 2020 votes.

A link can be found to these discussions under the “Seen on 6 Section” of WLNS.com