Michigan State students talk about the first day of the semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On the banks of the red cedar, sidewalks are nearly empty for Michigan State University’s first day of classes. Many classes were adapted to be online only this year because of the coronavirus.

“It was definitely weird cause there’s a lot less people around here,” said MSU sophomore Kosta Sarinopoulos

Sidewalks that are usually packed with students are basically empty now, but there are some students. Raegan Ooten had her first class this morning.

“I had a freshman writing 101 course,” Ooten said. “Shout out to my teacher. She’s really cool.”

This class was virtual, along with the rest of her classes this year.

“I was nervous going into it,” she said. “I think a lot of the students were, just because there’s a different type of social anxiety when you speak over a screen.”

After she was finished with the class, “I realized that a lot my anxiety was misplaced,” said Ooten.

Sarinopoulos was familiar with online learning since he finished up his last semester virtually at MSU, but he said this is challenging.

He said, “It’s hard because you have to hold yourself accountable, make sure you don’t miss it and stuff like that.”

Maggie Grabeneyer said the east part is, “I just got out of bed, I got breakfast, I opened up my computer and logged on and that was it.”

Even though Grabeneyer said this isn’t ideal, she’s making the best out of this situation.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Grabeneyer said. “This is still gonna be the best thing for me in my life right now is gonna be here and doing online classes.”

Ooten said, “It’s also kinda sad because I’m missing out on some experiences, but I hope that eventually we will go back in person.