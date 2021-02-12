Michigan State University slowly lifting campus restrictions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University students were required to quarantine for two weeks which is set to expire on Saturday night, but university officials say they aren’t ready to fully lift the restrictions.

The order was put into place on January 30th when university officials say Covid-19 positivity rates were rapidly increasing when students returned from holiday break. Recreational facilities closed, dining halls were only open for take-out and students were asked to stay in their dorms for two weeks.

University officials say they are seeing a slight reduction in cases but “we have not met a level deemed safe to fully lift the enhanced directive.”

The restrictions that will be slightly lifted include:

Dining halls reopening to in person dining, but one person per table.

Recreational and IM facilities to reopen.

Except, officials are still prohibiting students from allowing visitors in dorms and gathering in groups on campus. They’re also urging students to not gather off campus as well.

These restrictions will be updated each week. Students will receive an update next week February 19th.