Most Americans are receiving $600 Stimulus payment this week

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- The second round of $600 stimulus payments are officially on their way to Americans and some have already gotten theirs. If you haven’t, not to worry, it should come soon.

People making less than $75,000 will receive a $600 dollar payment and couples filing together, making less than $150,000, will receive $1,200. If you make more, head to IRS.Gov for details

Those with dependents under the age of 17 will receive an additional $600 per dependent. According to IRS.Gov if you meet those qualifications, no additional information from you is needed.

If you have SSI, SSDI, VA benefits, and qualified last time, you will qualify again. Both direct deposit and paper/card payments have been sent out and should be received by the end of January.

If you changed bank accounts, your payment will be sent in the mail. If you have moved, make sure the USPS has an updated address for you.

If you received the last stimulus payment via check, it may come in the form of a debit card this time around. Keep in mind, if nothing has changed, it should arrive in the same format as the last.

As of now, the $2,000 dollar stimulus payment has not been approved. The Senate and The House have still not come to an agreeance.

The IRS does have a tracking tool for these payments on its website, all you need is some personal information to find out when you will get your payment.