MSU football fans celebrate in Downtown East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Moments after Michigan State beat University of Michigan today- fans took to downtown East Lansing to celebrate.

At the coroner of M-A-C Avenue and Albert Street after the game there were masks- but very little social distancing once the celebration began.

Earlier during the game, the East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens was passing out masks to those who needed it- saying things at the time were quiet, “Honestly I haven’t seen many parties, we’ve been driving around since before the game started- yeah I mean pretty good behavior we’ll see what happens later in the day.”

Shortly after the celebration began the East Lansing Police showed up to disperse the crowd- leaving the coroner of M-A-C Avenue and Albert Street empty.