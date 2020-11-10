MSU leads the way to possible new endometriosis treatment

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University researchers have identified a potential new treatment for an especially painful and invasive form of endometriosis.

University officials say this research focused on a type of endometriosis that occurs in women who have a mutation in a gene called ARID1A, which is linked to the more invasive and painful form of the disease.

A new drug tested in lab experiments appeared to stop the spread of endometriosis. The condition, particularly the kind associated with the ARID1A mutation, can be debilitating for many women, and often leads to infertility.

The MSU team collaborated with Van Andel Institute researchers, providing them with tissue samples for VAI scientists to analyze with a machine called a next-generation sequencer.

For a link at the full study published in the scientific journal Cell Reports, click here.