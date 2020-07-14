UPDATE: MSU punishes employee for making racial remarks

Michigan State University has suspended an employee for making racially charged comments on his social media page.

According to a petition on change.org that called for his firing, Mark Geahan called people “uncivilized chimps” and said “White Lives Matter”. A previous 6 News article says he also posted the phrase “FU Black lives matter”.

The page has since been deleted, but not before people took screenshots and shared them.

His comments prompted an investigation.

MSU officials announced today that Geahan will be on an unpaid suspension through the end of the year. Following the suspension, “he will no longer be an employee of the university.”

A spokesperson later confirmed that Geahan will retire rather than be fired.

Geahan, an architectural inspector, has been at MSU for more than 24 years according to a LinkedIn page.

“To say I was repulsed by the reprehensible racial epithet uttered by a MSU employee last month would be an understatement,” said MSU President Samuel Stanley in a statement announcing the action. “Mr. Geahan’s hateful and deeply disturbing comments are in no way reflective our Spartan values or our steadfast belief that Black Lives Matter.”