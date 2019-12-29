MSU student shot and killed over holiday break

CHICAGO, ILL. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University student home for winter break was shot and killed. Her family is searching for answers.

Lyniah Bell was a freshman at MSU who had gone home to Chicago for holiday break, but last night police said she was shot in the head by her boyfriend.

Her family is still in shock and can’t believe this happened.

Bell was only 19-years-old and a freshman at MSU studying journalism and business with a full ride scholarship.

Her mother Evelyn Hightower said, “Her and her dad did the college tours and that’s the school that felt good to her.”

Since the dorms are closed now for winter break, she headed home to Chicago.

Her family was worried she would get back with a boyfriend she met before she left for MSU and they wanted her to meet someone better.

Her cousin Regina Hightower said she told her to, “Find you somebody who’s majoring being a doctor. Or something. Because you do not need him.”

But Lyniah made plans to stay with him until she went back to school in January. On Friday night she was found inside his bedroom shot in the head.

Her grandfather identified her body and said it looked like she was beaten before she died.

Her boyfriend is now in police custody and charges are pending.

For Lyniah’s family, they said, “I’m just trying to get through the day.”

This doesn’t seem real said a relative, “It just feel like she gonna call me any minute.”