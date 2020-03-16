MSU to give $1,120 to students who leave university housing

Michigan State University says it will give $1,120 to students who leave dorms and other university housing.

To qualify, they must leave by Sunday, April 12th, at 5 p.m.

A university spokesperson says students can get the refund in one of three ways: a credit for housing for next fall, a credit for the dining plan for next year, or as a direct deposit.

It’s part of the university’s plan to encourage students to return home in the wake of the Coronavirus. The school says it will help with the “social distancing” that can help fight the disease.

The school says it will remain available to people who call MSU home.

“If you are not able to leave or MSU is your permanent home, you continue to be welcome,” said MSU Vice President Vennie Gore in a letter. “We are here, open and ready to serve our Spartan community.”

School officials will send out a form on Tuesday so people can let housing officials know if they’re staying or leaving. The form must be filled out by Friday.

Students who leave will need to go between April 2nd and 12th.

Students who already left will be contacted and given information about how to complete their check out.

Anyone with questions can email liveon@msu.edu for more information.