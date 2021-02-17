Multiple crews respond to house fire in Stockbridge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Multiple fire crews are responding to a house fire on the 800 block of Clinton Street in Stockbridge around 8:30 on Wednesday night.

6 News crew on scene said the house is severely damaged and the road is blocked off.

According to fire officials, there was a firefighter who got temporarily trapped in the house, but quickly was able to get out.

Officials added that the house is a total loss but thankfully there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, stay with 6 News, we’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

Stay with 6 News, we’ll continue to update you once we learn more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan