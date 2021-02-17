Multiple crews respond to house fire in Stockbridge

UPDATE: STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Multiple fire crews are responding to a house fire on the 800 block of Clinton Street in Stockbridge around 8:30 on Wednesday night.

6 News crew on scene said the house is severely damaged and the road is blocked off.

According to fire officials, there was a firefighter who got temporarily trapped in the house, but quickly was able to get out.

Officials added that the house is a total loss but thankfully there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, stay with 6 News, we’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

