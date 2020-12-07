National Older Driver Safety Awareness week now underway

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – National Older Driver Safety Awareness week is underway and officials behind the campaign say, this years theme involves drivers of all ages.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging Michigan residents to celebrate the week by taking this opportunity to learn more about the topics related to aging and driving on the state`s Safe Driver Smart Options website at Michigan.gov/AgingDriver.

“Our aging driver website is an excellent resource for older drivers, their families and the professionals who care for them,” Benson said. “I encourage everyone to visit the Safe Drivers Smart Options website to learn more about keeping an aging family member safe, active and mobile.”

Beginning December 7, residents are invited to explore a different topic each day with their family, friends, and professionals in their community:

Monday, Dec. 7: Anticipating Changes That Can Affect Driving

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Family Conversations

Wednesday, Dec.9: Screening and Evaluations with an Occupational Therapist

Thursday, Dec. 10: Interventions That Can Empower Drivers

Friday, Dec. 11: Staying Engaged in the Community With or Without a Car

Visitors to the website will discover:

*Older driver self-assessment driving tools and videos

*Links to driver refresher courses and other community supports for older drivers

*Information about how medications and health problems may affect driving and lists of resources available to drivers once they stop driving

*Strategies for initiating conversations about when and how to transition to a non-driving lifestyle

Procedures for referring an unsafe driver for a driver reexamination

*Information about the aspects of aging and how best to interact with older residents for audiences such as law enforcement, healthcare, and other professionals