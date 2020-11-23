Nearly 500 pounds of food donated during ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ event

DIMONDALE, Mich (WLNS) — The First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale received nearly 500 pounds of food donations.



It was through an annual event called ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’.

The blue goose is a Michigan State Police car.

A volunteer from the church says, they are so thankful for this help from the community.

“We really appreciate it, we really appreciate everyone’s generosity and through the whole year through this whole pandemic thing, people have been really generous. The recipients are so grateful you have no idea.” Said Beth Everson, Volunteer at First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale.

The food will help restock the food bank at the church, which feeds around 40 families a month in the Eaton County area.