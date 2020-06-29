Neighbors complain about speeding on Lansing’s Teel Avenue

People in one Lansing neighborhood say drivers are speeding down the streets and say it’s caused several accidents.

June 28th, there was a roll-over crash in the area, on Teel avenue by Mount Hope.

Just a few weeks, 1 person died after slamming into a telephone pole.



Lansing Police tell 6 News there have been at least 6 accidents on Teel avenue in the last year.

That doesn’t include that bad accident from last night.

People in the neighborhood say they think the speeding has gotten worse over the years.

They just want a solution to keep the neighborhood safe.



“I’d like a speed limit sign put up when they come around. From cedar street, because there isn’t a sign down there that gives a speed limit.” Said Shirley Schrirer, Neighbor.

We did reach out to the city to see if there are plans for the street, but we have not heard back yet.

We’ll continue to follow this story, to see if we can get some answers.