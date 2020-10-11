Neighbors talk about local Charlotte police raid

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Among the raids conducted across the state to investigate the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer, several happened in mid-Michigan.

One of the raids happened in Charlotte and we went to the house and spoke with several neighbors in the area.

The people we spoke to were upset about the raid that happened Wednesday night in their neighborhood. Many said it was excessive and they were shocked to see what was happening just next door.

They say police busted in the front door and front windows. “I said to the one guy, he’s not even home is he? He said no and I said why are you destroying his house?” said Dorothy.

One of the neighbors said, “It was about 6:30 and all of sudden I heard this ungodly crash and yelling and there was this huge huge state police van in the driveway and there was a couple guys standing there in combat gear with rifles and there was glass all over the front porch.”

A neighbor we spoke to said the man who lives in the home was questioned by officers, but was released.

Dorothy says she was told officers didn’t leave empty handed. “I guess they did compensate his computer and he had a gun collection and she had guns from her grandparents or somebody and they took all that,” said she.

They also said that he was not one of the 13 men arrested in connection to the governor’s kidnapping.

The neighbors we spoke to said that police have the wrong guy and that they believe he wasn’t involved in the plot.